MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter Fiscal 2017 results after market close on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers: Local/International: 1-416-640-5946 North American Toll-Free: 1-866-233-4606

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1437663-1/2699E8E2B6DF4ACFE083340726810231

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

Contacts:

Enghouse Systems Limited

Sam Anidjar

Vice President, Corporate Development

(905) 946-3200

investor@enghouse.com



