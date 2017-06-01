NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 --Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSPK) today announced the appointment of Marc Yahr as the Company's new President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, succeeding Barry Tenzer, who has elected to retire. A proven senior executive with over 30 years' experience in a broad range of industries, Yahr will assume day-to-day responsibility for executing growth strategies that will empower Bespoke Extracts to achieve its short and long term operational and financial objectives.

Commenting on his appointment, effective May 22, 2017, Yahr stated, "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead Bespoke Extracts' efforts to commercialize our exciting new line of all natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The overall CBD industry is evolving rapidly and creating dynamic opportunities for those suppliers which remain committed to best practices in sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of superior quality CBD solutions. It is our belief that ultimate industry leadership will be awarded to those companies which not only produce the best products, but also value and prioritize delivery of exceptional customer value and service and prove successful at optimizing operational efficiencies. My intention is to see that Bespoke emerges as one of those industry respected leaders."

Early in his career, Yahr founded and managed one of the first mobile paging resellers in the New York City metropolitan area, later merging that business with a successful automotive electronics company catering to high net worth and celebrity clientele in the Tri-State region. After relocating to South Florida in 1995, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller of a large-scale dry cleaning chain that he helped to grow from start-up to 14 store locations, 100 employees and over $5 million in annual revenues. Following the sale of that enterprise, Yahr went on to acquire and expand one of the region's largest specialty food companies that imported Central American and Mexican food products into South Florida, generating approximately $15 million in annual sales. In 2006, he joined L&L International as Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the boutique luxury private aircraft brokerage firm, and where he helped increase sales to more than $16 million annually over a ten-year period. In 2015, Yahr also served as Chief Operating Officer and President of Lynx Fitness, a high-performance fitness equipment company specializing in innovative, low-impact fitness solutions. Yahr is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

In closing, Yahr added, "On behalf of everyone on our team, I'd like to sincerely thank Barry Tenzer for his years of service to our Company and wish him well in his retirement."

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. is actively engaged in developing and bringing to market a proprietary line of premium quality, all natural cannabidiol (CBD) products in the form of tinctures, capsules and pastilles for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. Produced using pure, all natural, zero-THC phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp-derived CBD, our products will be marketed as dietary supplements and distributed through our direct-to-consumer ecommerce store, found at www.bespokeextracts.com, and through select specialty retailers and dispensaries.

