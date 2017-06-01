TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- NSR Resources Inc. ("NSR" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Eugenio Ferrari joined the Company's Board of Directors replacing Mr. James Stefanic who resigned from the board on April 3, 2017.

The Company also announces that Mr. Robert Spiegel resigned from the board as of May 31, 2017. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Spiegel for his years of services.

NSR is very pleased to announce that Mr. Eugenio Ferrari has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Ferrari brings a wealth of experience to the Company; he will be able to tackle the day-to-day management effectively and move the Company's program forward. Mr. Ferrari is an economic geologist with more than 25 years of mineral exploration experience in the Americas, Central Asia and Australia. He has previously held senior positions in Angloamerican, WMC Resources and BHP Billiton, Votorantim Metais and Campania Minera Milpo.

Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss, Chairman and Director of the Company notes that: "Mr. Ferrari is an excellent addition to the management team and we are very excited to have his extensive experience drive the Company forward."

Contacts:

Li Hua

4168487744

lhua@marrellisupport.ca



