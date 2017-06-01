TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Supreme" or the "Company") (CSE: SL)(CSE: SL.CN)(CNSX: SL)(OTC PINK: SPRWF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") to list the Company's common shares on the TSX.V. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX.V at the opening of markets on June 6, 2017 under the symbol "FIRE". In connection with listing on the TSX.V, Supreme's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of markets on June 5, 2017.

John Fowler, President and CEO, stated: "The graduation from the CSE to the TSX.V is a milestone in our development as a company. Since we began our journey in 2013 we have strived to become one of Canada's leading cultivators of high quality cannabis grown on a commercial scale. In 2015, we focused our business model on our strength in cultivation by becoming Canada's first B2B focused Licensed Producer. Since then we have continued to invest in strengthening our core competency by focusing on continual improvement of our team, facility and cultivation practices. Our ticker symbol 'FIRE' embodies our passion for the cannabis plant and our commitment to quality. Our graduation to the TSX.V represents the next chapter of our growth."

In connection with the listing of its common shares on the TSX.V, Supreme has delivered a customary undertaking to the TSX.V providing that Supreme and its subsidiaries will only conduct the business of the production, sale and distribution of medicinal marijuana in Canada pursuant to one or more licenses issued by Health Canada in accordance with applicable law, unless prior approval is obtained from the TSX.V.

