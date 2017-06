TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCC)(OTCQB: FTSSF) (the "Company") announces it has granted certain officers, directors, and advisors of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares of First Cobalt exercisable at a price of C$0.69 for a period of sixty months. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is focused on building a diversified global portfolio of assets that are highly leveraged to the cobalt market. The Company's current assets include options in Canada for the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver from 301,000 tonnes of ore, as well as a joint venture on a fully permitted cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ontario. The Company also has interests in seven prospective copper-cobalt properties covering 190 square kilometres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo all with known surface mineralization.

