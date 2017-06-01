According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global packaged wheatgrass products marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006571/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global packaged wheatgrass products market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Packaged Wheatgrass Products Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Wheatgrass drinks are prepared from the cotyledons of the wheat plant. The products made from wheatgrass find application in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics/personal care industries. Packaged wheatgrass products are either available as tablets, juices, or powder concentrates.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global packaged wheatgrass products market into the following segments:

Wheatgrass pharmaceutical products

Wheatgrass juice products

Wheatgrass powder products

"Wheatgrass pharmaceutical products are widely available in the form of pills and tablets and are consumed by consumers worldwide. Wheatgrass pills have higher concentrations of nutrients, thereby increasing their demand in the marketsays Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Wheatgrass grown for manufacturing pill form has a longer growing period when compared with the 'tray-grown' form, which is meant primarily for processing into juice. Consumers often choose wheatgrass pills over wheatgrass juice for safety purpose, convenience, and extra nutrition.

Wheatgrass juice products segment occupied more than a third of the packaged wheatgrass products market and is expected to grow faster than the other segments through the forecast period. Wheatgrass juice products find application in the food and beverages industry in the form of ready-to-drink convenience products, which are high in nutritional value. Currently, wheatgrass juice is available in bottled form and as a flavor ingredient in smoothies. It is sold in supermarkets, convenience stores, online shopping portals, and specialty stores, which has increased its availability and made it easy for consumers to access the product.

"Wheatgrass powder is a product obtained from dehydrating the extracted juice of wheatgrass. It is marketed as a dietary supplement due to its popular perception as a product providing nutritional benefitssays Manjunath.

Wheatgrass powder contains high levels of beta-carotene, amino acids, B vitamins, and fibers, besides antibacterial and restorative properties that help to detoxify the body. Amazing Grass, NAVITAS ORGANICS, Myprotein, Pines International, Urban Health and NOW Foods are some of the key players in the wheatgrass powder market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Pines International

Naturya

Bondi Wheatgrass Juice

NOW Foods

