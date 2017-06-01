sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,447 Euro		-0,028
-1,90 %
WKN: A0YE58 ISIN: CA3807381049 Ticker-Symbol: 6AZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,446
1,49
01.06.
1,434
1,501
01.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP1,447-1,90 %