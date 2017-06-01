MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Tintri, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The book-running managers for the proposed offering will be Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Needham & Company LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company L.L.C. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3 rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.