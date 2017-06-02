Technavio's latest report on the global court shoes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global court shoes market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the sport (badminton court shoes, squash court shoes, and basketball court shoes), retail format (specialty sports shops, department and discount stores, and online stores), and geography (the Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Court shoes mainly include shoes worn while playing court sports such as squash, basketball, and badminton. These shoes are purpose built and are designed especially for specific court sports. Technavio analysts forecast the global court shoes market to grow to USD 10.73 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global court shoes market according to Technavio consumer and retail research analysts are:

Customization via 3D printing

Increasing focus on shoe designing

Shoe-knitting technology

Customization via 3D printing

One of the most popular trends currently dominating the global court shoes market and the overall sports footwear market is the customization of sports shoes using the 3D printing technology. Several brands are using this technology to build outsoles based on the digital model of the athletes' feet.

"Popular manufacturers like adidas, Nike and New Balance have adopted 3D systems to create sports shoes with customizable midsoles, which provides superior comfort, fit, and gripsays Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Increasing focus on shoe designing

Vendors in the court shoes market are actively exploring various designing and production technique to meet the growing demand for better and more sustainable sports footwear. The advances in the science of shoemaking have enabled vendors to focus on secondary consumer requirements like comfort, style, and enhancement of performance. adidas' Energy Boost midsole foam shoes are designed specifically to provide athletes with a high degree of energy return. The introduction of such shoes designed incorporating specific user requirements is boosting the market growth.

Shoe-knitting technology

Shoe knitting is the latest trend in the sports footwear industry and is being adopted by several manufacturers like Nike (Flyknit) and adidas (Primeknit). Rather than using a variety of fabrics to weave dense layers for the upper part of shoes, the shoe-knitting technology aims at creating snug fitting shoes, similar to that of a pair of socks.

"The shoe-knitting technology results not only in the lesser generation of waste but also requires a smaller labor force. It is projected as a revolutionary shoemaking technology that can transform the entire traditional shoemaking processsays Brijesh.

