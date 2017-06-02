BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Continental Corporation have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the area of automated driving. The agreement was signed on Wednesday, May 31 in Berlin by Dr. Qi Lu, Baidu Group President and Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Jourdan, Continental Executive Board Member and President of the Chassis & Safety Division.

Under the agreement, Baidu and Continental would establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation in the areas of automated driving, connected cars, and intelligent mobility service. Leveraging each other's competitive advantages in automotive components and internet technology, Baidu and Continental will explore and practice business models, accelerate the commercialization of certain technologies, and provide comprehensive and reliable system solutions to smart transportation with automated driving at the core.

"AI technology has huge potential to promote social development, and one of AI's biggest opportunities lies in intelligent vehicles," said Qi Lu. "Continental is a leading global corporation in automotive technology and products. Through this agreement with Continental, we expect to upgrade the intelligent systems of the automobile industry and energize many existing and emerging industries."

Automated driving is a combination of automotive and AI technologies, and requires specialist software and hardware components. Baidu's core technologies for automated driving include environment perception, behavioral prediction, planning and control, on-vehicle hardware, human-machine interaction, localization, and high definition maps. Baidu has introduced a full set of software solutions for automated driving, connected cars, and big data services for automobiles. The company also recently announced a plan to provide its partners with open, comprehensive software, hardware, and service solutions required for automated driving.

Continental is continually working on system solutions for intelligent driving and automated driving. Continental will provide advanced technologies and software based on cooperative control and systems integration, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, sensors required for automated driving. The strategic cooperation will promote the interconnectivity of future automobiles and upgrade the intelligent systems of the automobile industry.

"Continental develops and provides pioneering technologies and services for the mobility of tomorrow. Baidu is one of the most important Internet companies in China. With our strategic collaboration, we will take intelligent mobility an important step further," said Dr. Elmar Degenhart, Continental Chairman of the Executive Board.

Automated driving is a new trend in the automotive industry and has impacted the entire industry supply chain. Through this cooperation between Baidu and Continental, leading AI technology from China and world-class automotive manufacturing technology from Germany will be integrated to advance the development of automated driving. The collaboration will further progress the development of intelligent mobility around the world.

In addition, automated driving is well aligned with China's economic and national strategy. Under the strategic guidance of "Made in China 2025" and "German Industry 4.0," Baidu seeks to proactively explore innovative cooperation with the German automobile industry. The cooperation between Baidu and Continental will give the Chinese automobile industry a voice in the development of core technologies, such as obstacle detection, cooperative control, and intelligent decision-making.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and networked mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2016, Continental generated sales of EUR 40.5 billion and currently employs more than 227,000 people in 56 countries.

