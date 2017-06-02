CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Steve Saleen, CEO of Saleen Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: SLNN) announces the 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition with both a street and race version, featuring a renewed partnership with General Tire. These Black Label special editions celebrate the 1987 Driver, Manufacturer, Team, and Tire SCCA ESCORT Endurance Championships won by Saleen's race team.

General Tire, which was essential to the success of Saleen Automotive race teams in the 1980s, will once again join forces with Saleen as a sponsor of these vehicles. These special Mustangs will sport Saleen's signature white wheels with new General Tire ultra-high performance G-MAX-RS. "We are extremely proud to introduce the first summer tire for General with such a legendary brand as Saleen," stated Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. "The new ultra-high performance G-MAX RS is a tire that we have been anticipating for a several years. Our dealers have asked for it and we know the market is ready for it. This new Saleen Mustang is a perfect match for the G-MAX RS."

The special edition Mustangs will be equipped with a 3.2L Liquid Cooled supercharger, producing 730HP in the street version and a whopping 750HP in the track car. Saleen will be introducing a brand new exhaust system engineered for the Saleen Black Labels along with a competition shifter. The race version will also be equipped with rear-seat delete, a 4-point roll cage, 4-point harness, upgraded radiator, and much more.

Continuing with Saleen's historic racecar designs, also included will be the Saleen trademark white wheels with custom yellow, black, and white Saleen graphics, along with special badging. Saleen will also be bringing back their Racecraft Suspension, including special camber caster plates.

The Commemorative Saleen Mustangs will be introduced to the press within the next month. Plans for the media event include the presence of the 1987 Championship Team drivers. Production of the Commemorative Edition begins in September 2017.

Additional information at www.saleen.com

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen is an American specialty manufacturer of high performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Saleen Automotive's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Saleen Automotive's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Saleen Automotive, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Saleen Automotive undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About General Tire

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of the Automobile Club of America (ARCA), Best in the Desert Racing Association (BITD), Major League Fishing (MLF), Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), King of the Cage, Lucas Oil - Off Road Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, Modified Series, Drag Boat Racing Series and ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series; Expedition Overland, FreestyleMx.com Tour; Zero One Odyssey, and JeepSpeed. Team GT includes: CJ Hutchins, Jim Beaver, Jeff Proctor, Doug Fortin, Eric Fitch, Cory Winner, Ray Griffith, Jim Riley, Lee Banning Sr., Jerett Brooks, Camburg Racing, Chase Motorsports, Stan Shelton, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, John Crews, Britt Myers, Mark Rose and Bill McDonald.

About Continental AG

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2016, Continental generated sales of EUR40.5 billion and currently employs more than 227,000 people in 56 countries.

