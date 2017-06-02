sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,158 Euro		-0,002
-1,25 %
WKN: A1437B ISIN: CA92258F3007 Ticker-Symbol: VMSP 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD0,158-1,25 %