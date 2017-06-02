Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Excluding significant items, fourth quarter earnings per common share of $0.27 (1)

TORONTO, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity, the Company, TSX: CF) generated $271.7 million in revenue. Excluding significant items (1), the Company recorded net income of $32.7 million or net income of $28.1 million attributable to common shareholders (2) (earnings per common share of $0.27). Including all expense items, on an IFRS basis, the Company recorded net income of $31.0 million or net income of $26.3 million attributable to common shareholders(2) (earnings per common share of $0.26).

"Fiscal 2017 was certainly a year of improved performance across our operations, and all businesses contributed to our profitability," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Throughout the year, we made important progress against our strategy to extract greater value from our existing operations, and the additional growth we have achieved in our global wealth management businesses has meaningfully contributed to a stronger net income result."

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2017 vs. Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2016

Revenue of $271.7 million , an increase of 35.2% or $70.7 million from $200.9 million

, an increase of 35.2% or from Excluding significant items, expenses of $232.2 million , an increase of 13.7% or $27.9 million from $204.3 million (1)

, an increase of 13.7% or from Expenses of $234.3 million , an increase of 2.6% or $6.0 million from $228.2 million

, an increase of 2.6% or from Excluding significant items, diluted earnings per common shares (EPS) of $0.27 compared to a loss per common share of $0.06 (1)

compared to a loss per common share of Excluding significant items, net income of $32.7 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million (1)

compared to a net loss of Net income of $31.0 million compared to a net loss of $22.7 million

compared to a net loss of Diluted EPS of $0.26 compared to a loss per common share of $0.29

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2017 vs Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017

Revenue of $271.7 million , an increase of 30.5% or $63.6 million from $208.1 million

, an increase of 30.5% or from Excluding significant items, expenses of $232.2 million , an increase of 15.9% or $31.9 million from $200.3 million (1)

, an increase of 15.9% or from Expenses of $234.3 million , an increase of 15.7% or $31.9 million from $202.4 million

, an increase of 15.7% or from Excluding significant items, diluted EPS of $0.27 compared to diluted EPS of $0.03 (1)

compared to diluted EPS of Excluding significant items, net income of $32.7 million compared to net income of $6.3 million (1)

compared to net income of Net income of $31.0 million compared to net income of $4.5 million

compared to net income of Diluted EPS of $0.26 compared to diluted EPS of $0.01

Fiscal 2017 vs. Fiscal 2016

Revenue of $879.5 million , an increase of 11.6% or $91.7 million from $787.8 million

, an increase of 11.6% or from Excluding significant items, expenses of $817.1 million , an increase of 2.9% or $23.2 million from $793.9 million (1)

, an increase of 2.9% or from Expenses of $825.7 million , a decrease of 28.3% or $326.1 million from $1.2 billion (3)

, a decrease of 28.3% or from Excluding significant items, diluted EPS of $0.32 compared to a loss per common share of $0.21 (1)

compared to a loss per common share of Excluding significant items, net income of $49.2 million compared to a net loss of $6.0 million (1)

compared to a net loss of Net income of $43.2 million compared to a net loss of $358.6 million (3)

compared to a net loss of Diluted EPS of $0.27 compared to a loss per common share of $4.09 (3)

Financial Condition at End of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 vs. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $677.8 million , an increase of $249.5 million from $428.3 million

, an increase of from Working capital of $488.5 million , an increase of $107.2 million from $381.3 million

, an increase of from Total shareholders' equity of $764.8 million , an increase of $14.9 million from $749.9 million

, an increase of from Book value per diluted common share of $5.08 , an increase of $0.09 from $4.99 (4)

, an increase of from On June 1, 2017 , the Board of Directors established a revised dividend policy, and in accordance with that policy, approved a dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on July 3, 2017 with a record date of June 16, 2017 . This dividend is comprised of a $0.01 base quarterly dividend and a $0.09 variable supplemental dividend as outlined below.

The revised dividend policy reflects the Company's commitment to return a portion of earnings to shareholders, in balance with the inherent variability of its business, which is impacted by the overall condition of debt and equity markets, and the market for securities in specific growth sectors. In the context of this revised policy, the Company expects to return 25% to 50% of net earnings attributable to common shareholders on an annual basis. The policy is anchored by a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per common share, which will be declared and paid quarterly, commencing with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Following the end of each fiscal year, the Board will review the capital position of the business in the context of the market environment in combination with capital allocation requirements for its strategic priorities, and determine whether a supplemental dividend should be paid. Supplemental dividends, if declared, may be highly variable from year to year, given the nature of the Company's operating environment and the potential need to conserve cash and for certain corporate growth opportunities. Although dividends are expected to be declared and paid on an ongoing basis, the Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount and timing of any dividends. All dividend payments will depend on general business conditions, the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and such other factors as the Board determines to be relevant.

On June 1, 2017 , the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.24281 per Series A Preferred Share payable on June 30, 2017 with a record date of June 16, 2017 , and a cash dividend of $0.359375 per Series C Preferred Share payable on June 30, 2017 with a record date of June 16, 2017 .

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

Corporate

On February 9, 2017 , Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announced the appointment of Don MacFayden to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Adrian Pelosi to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Treasurer, with immediate effect

Capital Markets (5)

Canaccord Genuity participated in 111 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$13.2 billion (5) during fiscal Q4/17

during fiscal Q4/17 Canaccord Genuity led or co-led 44 transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$2.3 billion (5) during fiscal Q4/17

during fiscal Q4/17 Significant investment banking transactions for Canaccord Genuity during fiscal Q4/17 include:

£27.8 million for Harworth Group plc on the LSE



£32.0 million IPO for GBGI Limited on the LSE



£260.0 million for HICL Infrastructure Company Limited on the LSE



£110.0 m for TRIG on the LSE



£41.0 m for Eurocell on the LSE



AUD$45.0 million for AirXpanders, Inc. on the ASX



AUD$61.0 million for Galaxy Resources Limited on the ASX



AUD$35.0 million for Blackham Resources Limited on the ASX



AUD$33.3 million IPO for Visioneering Technologies, Inc on the ASX



AUD$151.2 million for Cooper Energy Limited on the ASX



US$17.0 million for Galena Biopharma on NASDAQ

US$69.0 million for Abraxas Petroleum Corp on NASDAQ

US$125.0 million for Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on NASDAQ

US$46.0 million for MeetMe, Inc. on NASDAQ

US$86.3 million for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. on NASDAQ

US$42.0 million for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. on NASDAQ

C$75.0 million for Aurora Cannabis Inc. on the TSXV

C$20.0 million for iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. on the CSE

C$82.2 million for Osisko Mining Inc. on the TSX

C$22.5 million for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. on the TSXV

C$160.0 million for Acasta Enterprises Inc. on the TSX

C$46.2 million for Automotive Properties REIT on the TSX

C$20.0 million for Advantage Lithium Corp. on the TSXV

C$40.0 million for North American Energy Partners Inc. on the TSX

C$17.3 million for Augyva Mining Resources Inc. on the TSXV

C$17.3 million for eCobalt Solutions Inc. on the TSX

C$16.2 million for Invictus MD Strategies Corp. on the CSE

C$19.6 million for UrtheCast Corp on the TSX

C$15.0 million for Lithium X Energy Corp. on the TSXV

C$15.0 million for CannaRoyalty Corp. on the CSE

, Canaccord Genuity participated in raising for government and corporate bond issuances during fiscal Q4/17 Advisory fees recorded during fiscal Q4/17 were $52.5 million , a decrease of $2.5 million or 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year

, a decrease of or 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year During fiscal Q4/17, significant M&A and advisory transactions included:

DP World on its US$3.7 billion Investment Vehicle in partnership with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

ThinkSmart Limited on its admission to AIM



Learning Technologies Group plc on its successful offer for AIM listed NetDimensions



Sirius Real Estate Limited on its move from AIM to the Main Market



Lavendon Group PLC on its sale to Loxam SAS



Chequers Capital on its acquisition of Alkern from Fondations Capital



CM-CIC Investissement on the financing of La Croissanterie



ICG plc on the sale of Groupe Viasphere



ICG plc on the sale of Via Location



Besso Insurance Group Limited on its sale to BGC Partners



Exxellia on its IK Investment Partners-backed debt refinancing



Erin Energy on its US$100 million three-year secured Pre-Export Finance Facility Agreement with The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

Westgold Resources on the toll processing and AUD$80 million purchase agreement with RNC Minerals for its South Kalgoorlie Operations



Fishbowl, Inc. on its sale to Symphony Technology Group



Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc. on its sale to BioUrja Trading, LLC pursuant to §363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code



Pristine Environments, Inc. on its sale to PE Facility Services, LLC

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Global)

Globally, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management generated $74.7 million in revenue during Q4/17

in revenue during Q4/17 Assets under administration in Canada and assets under management in the UK & Europe and Australia were $38.6 billion at the end of Q4/17(4), an increase of 6.9% or $2.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 18.0% or $5.9 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/16

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (North America)

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management ( North America ) generated $40.3 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, recorded a net income of $1.5 million during Q4/17

) generated in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, recorded a net income of during Q4/17 Assets under administration in North America were $13.2 billion as at March 31, 2017 , an increase of 10.5% from $12.0 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 43.9% from $9.2 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/16 (4)

were as at , an increase of 10.5% from at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 43.9% from at the end of fiscal Q4/16 Assets under management in North America (discretionary) were $2.6 billion as at March 31, 2017 , an increase of 4.4 % from $2.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 109.8% from $1.3 billion at the end of fiscal Q4/16 (4) (included in assets under administration)

(discretionary) were as at , an increase of 4.4 % from at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 109.8% from at the end of fiscal Q4/16 (included in assets under administration) Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management had 141 Advisory Teams(6) at the end of fiscal Q4/17, an increase of two Advisory teams from December 31, 2016 and from March 31, 2016

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (UK & Europe)

Wealth management operations in the UK & Europe generated $33.1 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items, recorded net income of $5.5 million before taxes during Q4/17 (1)

generated in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items, recorded net income of before taxes during Q4/17 Assets under management (discretionary and non-discretionary) were $24.5 billion (£14.7 billion) as at March 31, 2017 , an increase of 4.7% from $23.4 billion (£14.1 billion) as at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 7.6% from $22.8 billion (£12.2 billion) as at March 31, 2016 (4) .In local currency (GBP), assets under management at March 31, 2017 increased by 3.9% compared to December 31, 2016 and by 19.9% compared to Q4/16 (4)

(£14.7 billion) as at , an increase of 4.7% from (£14.1 billion) as at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 7.6% from (£12.2 billion) as at .In local currency (GBP), assets under management at increased by 3.9% compared to and by 19.9% compared to Q4/16 On March 3, 2017 , Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe acquired client portfolios from Duncan Lawrie Private Banking in the Isle of Man

, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & acquired client portfolios from Duncan Lawrie Private Banking in the On March 24, 2017 , Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe acquired the UK-based investment dealing and custody business from C. Hoare & Co.

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measures presented include assets under administration, assets under management, book value per diluted common share and figures that exclude significant items. Significant items include restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with a business combination, impairment of goodwill and other assets and acquisition-related expense items, which include costs recognized in relation to both prospective and completed acquisitions, gains or losses related to business disposals including recognition of realized translation gains on the disposal of foreign operations, as well as certain expense items, typically included in development costs, which are considered by management to reflect a singular charge of a non-operating nature. Book value per diluted common share is calculated as total common shareholders' equity adjusted for assumed proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants and conversion of convertible debentures divided by the number of diluted common shares outstanding including estimated amounts in respect of share issuance commitments including options, warrants and convertible debentures, and, commencing in Q1/14, adjusted for shares purchased under the Company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and not yet cancelled and estimated forfeitures in respect of unvested share awards under share-based payment plans.

Management believes that these non-IFRS measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitate meaningful comparison of results in the current period to those in prior periods and future periods. Figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. A limitation of utilizing these figures that exclude significant items is that the IFRS accounting effects of these items do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business; thus, these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing the Company's financial results. Therefore, management believes that the Company's IFRS measures of financial performance and the respective non-IFRS measures should be considered together.

Selected financial information excluding significant items(1)





Three months ended

March 31 Quarter-

over-

quarter

change Years ended March 31 Year -

over -

Year

change (C$ thousands, except per share and % amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total revenue per IFRS 271,656 $200,912 35.2% 879,546 $787,805 11.6% Total expenses per IFRS 234,251 228,210 2.6% 825,662 1,151,776 (28.3)% Revenue











Significant items included in Canaccord Genuity













Realized translation gains on disposal of Singapore - - - 1,193 - n.m. Total revenue excluding significant items 271,656 200,912 35.2% 878,353 787,805 11.5% Expenses Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity













Amortization of intangible assets 830 1,346 (38.3)% 3,304 5,409 (38.9%)

Impairment of goodwill and other assets - - - - 321,037 (100%)

Restructuring costs - 8,328 (100%) - 11,305 (100%)

Development costs - 1,157 (100%) - 1,157 (100%) Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management













Amortization of intangible assets 1,260 1,471 (14.3)% 5,262 6,055 (13.1%)

Restructuring - 165 (100%) - 165 (100%) Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other













Restructuring costs - 4,582 (100%) - 5,882 (100%)

Development costs - 6,904 (100%) - 6,904 (100%) Total significant items 2,090 23,953 (91.3%) 8,566 357,914 (97.6%) Total expenses excluding significant items 232,161 204,257 13.7% 817,096 793,862 2.9% Net income (loss) before taxes - adjusted 39,495 (3,345) n.m. 61,257 (6,057) n.m. Income taxes (recovery) - adjusted 6,755 (1,232) n.m. 12,061 (62) n.m. Net income (loss) - adjusted 32,740 $(2,113) n.m. 49,196 (5,995) n.m. Earnings (loss) per common share - basic, adjusted $0.31 $(0.06) n.m. $0.36 $(0.21) 271.4% Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted, adjusted $0.27 $(0.06) n.m. $0.32 $(0.21) 252.4%

(1) Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5. n.m.: not meaningful

Fellow Shareholders:

I am pleased to report that we delivered a significantly stronger result for our 2017 fiscal year. Canaccord Genuity Group earned total revenue of $879.5 million dollars for the fiscal year. Excluding significant items(1) , the company recorded annual net income of $49.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.32.

Headwinds due to reduced global trade, subdued business investments and policy uncertainty hindered global economic performance early in the year, but activity levels in our core focus sectors began to improve as investors put more money to work in the growth sectors of the global economy. Our capital raising and advisory activities increased steadily over the course of the twelve-month period and, while still below historic levels, the year-over-year rebound has been dramatic when compared to the trough in the market cycle one year ago.

Additionally, investments we have made to strengthen our global wealth management operations over the course of the fiscal year have enabled us to advance our strategy of growing revenue and net income contributions from this segment, an important driver of long-term stability for our business. Approximately 40% of pre"tax income from our operating businesses was contributed by our wealth management operations, providing a stable earnings foundation which we will continue to strengthen as we move forward with our strategy of increasing scale in this segment.

Delivering on our commitment to sustainably lower fixed costs

While our performance in the second half of the fiscal year - particularly in our fourth fiscal quarter - reflects accommodative market conditions, our result is also attributable to the steady progress that we have made to better align our businesses and rationalize our global infrastructure over the last 18 months. I am pleased to report that we have exceeded many of our fixed cost reduction objectives, with an additional benefit from foreign exchange rates. Excluding significant items, total expenses as a percentage of revenue were 7.7 percentage points lower than last year. While certain expenses increased in connection with higher revenue generation, fiscal 2017 general and administrative expenses were 9.2% lower than the previous year, a testament to our commitment to cost containment, an integral element of our partnership culture.

Positioned for increased profitability as we increase scale in our global wealth management operations

In order to increase earnings stability and our overall profitability, we have continued to make disciplined investments in our global wealth management operations. Throughout the year, we took steps to grow our operations in Canada and the UK & Europe, both organically and through strategic acquisitions of advisory teams and books of business. Investments to improve our staffing and product mix across our operations have helped to attract new assets and increase share of wallet from existing clients.

At the end of fiscal 2017 total assets under administration and management reached $38.6 billion, a year over year improvement of 18%. Globally, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management generated $267.1 million in revenue, a year-over-year increase of 8.3% and a new record for this segment.

Our wealth management operation in the UK & Europe is an excellent model for the growth and business mix that we strive to achieve in other geographies. With almost 70% of revenue from recurring, fee-based business, this segment is less susceptible to market fluctuations and capable of delivering steady net income growth and stable profit margins throughout the cycle. Despite a currency headwind resulting from declines in the pound sterling, this business produced a record net income result of $27.6 million excluding significant items and before taxes for the fiscal year. When measured in local currency, assets under management in this business increased by 19.9% compared to the same period last year.

Our modern and highly scalable platform has delivered additional advantages for this business by enabling our teams to successfully manage elevated trading volumes during periods of market volatility, while also supporting our growth initiatives through the seamless integration of new clients and portfolios acquired throughout the year.

We also continued to advance our strategy of adding new investment advisory teams in our Canadian wealth management operations. Our independent platform provides an important advantage in attracting seasoned professionals who want to continue delivering professional and highly personalized advice for their clients. The teams that have joined since we announced our private placement in October have contributed new assets of $1.7 billion. At the end of the fiscal year, total assets under administration and management in this business have grown to $13.2 billion, an improvement of 43.9% from a year ago.

Importantly, the average book size per advisory team in this business increased to almost $100 million at the end of fiscal 2017, a year over year improvement of 42%. While we have continued to increase revenues from fee-based activities, revenue generated from transactional activities has also strengthened, as clients more actively accessed the markets through our leadership in early-stage financing activities for key growth sectors of the economy.

Aligning our capital markets business for excellence in all market cycles

We have maintained a strong focus on positioning our business for long-term success as global growth visibility improves. Last year we made the decision to exit non-performing operations in our capital markets business and focus on serving key growth sectors of the economy. This disciplined approach allows us to provide globally integrated services, which foster the development of long-term client partnerships and provide superior revenue opportunities over an extended market cycle.

We have also made careful investments to recruit talented professionals to enhance our capabilities across our investment banking, advisory, and debt finance and restructuring businesses. Over the course of the year, we improved coordination across businesses and regions and added specialty sales and trading teams, initiatives which have helped us to expand client relationships and extract greater value from our existing operations. While we have reduced the size of our global capital markets workforce by 17% year-over-year, I am very pleased to report a 35% improvement in revenue per employee within this segment.

Our diversification efforts have also helped to insulate our business from the impact of a depressed commodity pricing environment. Over the course of the fiscal year, 74% of our total capital markets revenues were generated outside of Canada. While we are pleased to see increased activity in mining and energy and we have strong teams in place to service growing demand, our reliance on these sectors has also been greatly reduced. In fiscal 2017, 74% of total investment banking and advisory revenues were generated from non-resource sectors. While the energy sector remains an important focus for our firm, when measured against total firm wide revenue, our exposure to the energy sector was less than 5%.

Achieving dominance as a focused and agile independent investment bank

Our global capital markets division generated revenue of $598.4 million in fiscal 2017. Revenue increased across all our geographies and we were profitable in each jurisdiction. While the year started slowly, momentum in new issue and advisory activity gradually improved over the course of the twelve month period, with the most significant improvement taking place during our fourth fiscal quarter.

Our Australian capital markets team has firmly established Canaccord Genuity as the dominant mid-market competitor in the region and delivered a record performance in fiscal 2017, with a year over-year revenue increase of 91.7%. Our US operation also delivered a record performance, led by our expanded trading operation which generated a revenue increase of 21.3% compared to the previous fiscal year and a new high for this business. Activity levels in our Canadian capital markets operations continued to be softer than historic levels but this group achieved a year over year improvement in investment banking of 131.5%. The collaboration between our origination group and our wealth management teams has allowed us to complete a number of early stage and financings as we deliver results for entrepreneurial clients.

Performance in our UK, Europe and Dubai business was impacted by a scarcity of equity issuance in the UK - driven by uncertainty following the Brexit referendum outcome - which began to reverse during the second half of the year. A dramatic improvement in performance culminated in the fourth fiscal quarter, primarily attributable to several significant advisory mandates led by our teams in the UK and Dubai.

The improving economic backdrop, coupled with the advancements we have made in our business give us reason to be optimistic about our future performance. However, we also remain prepared for the potential of increased volatility or a market downturn. While we have enjoyed steady gains in our advisory business, we also recognize that results can be variable depending on the timing of transactions closing.

In the UK, the recent call for a general election will undoubtedly lead to some uncertainty with respect to capital raising and advisory activity, but in the event that we experience increased volatility, we expect that trading operations in our capital markets and wealth management businesses in the region will benefit from increased trading activity, just as they did in the months following the Brexit referendum result. We have also proactively positioned this business for MiFID II, by focusing our equity research investment in key areas where we can lead by leveraging the benefits of our unique global perspective and improving our execution capabilities. Our proprietary stock screening and idea generation tool, Quest® provides an additional competitive advantage in the UK and globally, both as a stand-alone offering and as a strong complement to our existing research offering.

Additionally, the reality of slower than anticipated change in Washington has brought a return of caution to equity capital markets in the US. However, we believe that the combination of higher earnings levels, an improving global economic backdrop and relatively available capital for growth sectors will support an operating environment that is constructive for our businesses.

Strategy at work: aligned, agile, and focused on long-term stability

With a lean and agile team and a disciplined focus on driving efficiencies throughout our business, we are fortunate to have a culture of professionals that operates with high integrity and a stronger net-income focus.

I have said before that the outcome of any event is manageable for our business. While we continue to anticipate periodic increases in volatility levels as the markets react to the specifics of regulatory and policy changes, we continue to have a strong balance sheet to execute on our business plan, and our independence affords us the ability to harness opportunities and make adjustments as market conditions evolve.

Across our capital markets and wealth management operations, we will continue to compete on our ability to offer our clients highly relevant services and access to deep global expertise, which gives us a tremendous opportunity to lead the market in each of our businesses and geographies.

I would like to thank all of our employees, partners and directors for your ongoing efforts to delivering on our strategy through this transformational period for our business. While we still have some work to do, I am confident that our renewed partnership culture and our relentless commitment to improving stability across our operations will position us to deliver excellent results in the future.

Kind regards,

Dan Daviau

President & CEO

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including wealth management offices located in Canada, Australia, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, China, Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets.TM

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX. Canaccord Genuity Series A Preferred Shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol CF.PR.A. Canaccord Genuity Series C Preferred Shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol CF.PR.C.

______________________________

1 Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS measures on page 5.

2 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is calculated as the net income (loss) adjusted for non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends.

3 Expenses in FY16 included an impairment charge of $321 million related to goodwill and other assets.

4 See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5.

5 Transactions over $1.5 million. Internally sourced information.

6 Advisory Teams are normally comprised of one or more Investment Advisors (IAs) and their assistants and associates, who together manage a shared set of client accounts.Advisory Teams that are led by, or only include,an IA who has been licensed for less than three years are not included in ourAdvisory Team count, as it typically takesa new IA approximately three years to build an average-sized book of business.

None of the information on the Company's websites at www.canaccordgenuity.com, www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com, and www.canaccordgenuity.com/cm should be considered incorporated herein by reference.

