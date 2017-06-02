

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital (WDC) CEO Steve Milligan will visit Japan again next week to continue talks on the contested sale of Toshiba's (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) memory unit, looking to soften the Japanese partner's hardening stance with a compromise, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports indicated that the U.S. hard-drive maker has firmly opposed the sale of Toshiba Memory, arguing that any transfer of the business without its consent would violate joint venture agreements. It filed an arbitration request in May to block the ongoing auction and has been pursuing one-on-one negotiations.



Toshiba holds that Western Digital's consent is not needed if the company holding the stakes in the joint ventures is sold, rather than the stakes themselves.



The two sides agreed to continue talks toward resolving the row when Milligan visited Japan late last month. Since then, efforts to reach a deal have foundered over Western Digital's insistence on a majority stake.



Toshiba seeks to wrap up the sale before the fiscal year ends in March so it can use the proceeds to rebuild its finances after massive losses on U.S. nuclear operations. It would prefer that its partner limit itself to a minority interest to avoid a lengthy antitrust review.



Another point of contention is Western Digital's relatively low offer for the business. The company has proposed paying around 1.7 trillion yen to 1.8 trillion yen , including contributions from partners such as investment funds, while some bids through the auction process have topped 2 trillion yen.



Milligan is expected to meet with Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa during next week's visit. Concessions on terms could go some way toward promoting reconciliation.



