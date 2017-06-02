Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone Launched the Fifth "Travelling in Europe" for Scientific and Technological Enterprises

CHENGDU, China, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1st, a delegation composed of representatives from more than 40 Chinese scientific and technological enterprises will leave from Chengdu, a city in western China, to Europe and start its cooperation and exchange in Spain, France and Russia. All the enterprise representatives participating in "Travelling in Europe" are from Chengdu Hi-tech Zone known as the "Silicon Valley in Western China" which is also the organizer of this activity spanning thousands of miles.

During the activities, enterprises in Hi-tech Zone will communicate and exchange ideas on many projects respectively with local enterprises in Spain and Russia. 12 enterprises inHi-tech Zone, Chengdu will also take part in the first training for innovation & entrepreneurship tutor plan of Sino-French Sister Park in Nice, France; and in the course of "Travelling in Europe" activity last year, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone and Sophia Antipolis signed the "Cooperation Agreement of Sister Park".

In addition, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, together with theSpanish province ofCatalunya, will hold the Sino-Spanish investment trade cooperation forum, and also discuss with CDTI on how to play an important role in the "CHINEKA" project to promote innovation and cooperation of middle and small enterprises both in China and Spain. Chengdu "Jingronghui- Entrepreneurship Tianfu" activity will also be held in Russia's Scolkovo Technology Park. Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will sign an agreement with Russia's Scolkovo Foundation for the purpose of enhancing the cooperation between both parties in innovation & entrepreneurship field.

As the first national independent innovation demonstration area in western China, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone is responding to the "Belt and Road" initiative in depth. While the "Belt and Road" Forum for International Cooperation was convened, the first Chinese-European Comprehensive Cooperation & Service Platform - "Sino-European Center" was started in Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, and was confirmed as the permanent venue of China-Europe Investment, Trade and Technology Cooperation Symposium.

