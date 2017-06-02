

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Friday from the previous session, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 breached the 20,000 level for the first time since December 2015.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is rising 228.84 points or 1.15 percent to 20,088.87, off a high of 20,096.51 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining almost 3 percent, Sony is up 1 percent, Canon is rising almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is rising almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is gaining more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising more than 5 percent, JFE Holdings is advancing almost 5 percent and Mitubishi Electric is higher by more than 4 percent. On the flip side, Nichirei Corp. is down more than 2 percent and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan climbed 19.4 percent on year in May, standing at 455.995 trillion yen. That follows the 19.8 percent jump in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following the release of some upbeat economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing a jump in private sector employment in the month of May.



Late in the session, President Donald Trump announced his widely anticipated decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



The Dow rose 135.53 points or 0.7 percent to 21,144.18, the Nasdaq advanced 48.31 points or 0.8 percent to 6,246.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.26 points or 0.8 percent to 2,430.06.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



An early rally in crude oil prices fizzed Thursday, despite government data showing U.S. oil inventories plunged last week. July WTI oil settled at $48.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.04 or less than 0.1 percent.



