

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Continental Corp. have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the area of automated driving.



As per the agreement, Baidu and Continental would establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation in the areas of automated driving, connected cars, and intelligent mobility service. Leveraging each other's competitive advantages in automotive components and internet technology, Baidu and Continental will explore and practice business models, accelerate the commercialization of certain technologies, and provide comprehensive and reliable system solutions to smart transportation with automated driving at the core.



Separately, Baidu and Bosch Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement today in the areas of automated driving, smart mobility, and connected cars.



Baidu and Bosch will explore and practice business models, accelerate the commercialization of technologies, and provide comprehensive and reliable system solutions to smart transportation.



