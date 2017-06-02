VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Note to Editors: A photo for this release will be available on the Canadian Press picture wire via Marketwired.

Taiwan and Hong Kong's first collaboration to jointly promote multi-destination travel to Asia last year achieved remarkable results, with the number of Canadians visiting Taiwan and Hong Kong during the same trip recording double-digit growth in 2016. The tourism boards of both destinations, namely the Taiwan Tourism Bureau (TTB) and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), will continue the partnership this year, targeting North American markets with the aim of attracting more leisure travel arrivals to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Canada is one of the most important long-haul visitor source markets for both Taiwan and Hong Kong. In 2016, both destinations enjoyed steady growth in the number of Canadian arrivals. The TTB and the HKTB have been working closely together to promote the unique tourism appeal of the two destinations to enrich visitors' trips to Asia by visiting both places.

In terms of destination appeal, Taiwan and Hong Kong have unique experiences to offer. Taiwan is famous for its beautiful greenery, LOHAS lifestyle, superb local food and culture. Hong Kong, meanwhile, as Asia's World City, enchants many visitors with its cosmopolitan lifestyle, unique local culture and diverse tourism appeal. The setting, lifestyle and food culture of Taiwan and Hong Kong are complementary to each other and fascinate many visitors. A single trip covering two destinations with multiple appeals will definitely allow Canadian visitors to get the maximum value for their travel dollar.

Ms Linda Lin, Director of Taiwan Tourism Bureau San Francisco Office, said, "The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is promoting eco-tours this year to encourage tourists to take a closer look at the beautiful nature of our island. Tours such as firefly watching, indigenous tribe visiting, forest trail hiking, butterfly and flower viewing as well as round-island cycling are all popular among local travelers and international visitors alike. With the wide variety of tour options and all kinds of good quality local cuisine here, Taiwan definitely can be combined with Hong Kong into an Asia multi-destination trip."

Mr Michael Lim, HKTB Director, Canada, Central & South Americas said, "The HKTB has been actively promoting the diverse tourism offerings of Hong Kong. We believe our rich local culture and heritage is a strong appeal to Canadian visitors. Earlier this year, we launched a brand new programme, 'Old Town Central', consolidating unique tourism hotspots in Central and Sheung Wan. To provide visitors with a unique perspective when exploring this area, five themed walking routes have been thoughtfully designed, highlighting the historical architecture and landmarks, arts and culture, dining outlets, and lifestyle boutiques."

There are currently over 70 direct flights a week connecting Canada to Taiwan and Hong Kong, and this is expected to increase by 21% in 2017. Taiwan and Hong Kong are conveniently linked by over 60 flights a day and are only around 80 minutes apart by plane. Leveraging these favourable conditions, the TTB and the HKTB will continue to jointly promote multi-destination itineraries featuring the two destinations.

