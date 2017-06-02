

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Friday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street following the release of some upbeat economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing a jump in private sector employment in May.



The U.S. Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus later today, as the data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his widely anticipated decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



The Australian market is rising following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted investor sentiment. Mining and banking stocks are advancing.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 35.60 points or 0.62 percent to 5,773.70, off a high of 5,779.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 34.20 points or 0.59 percent to 5,806.70.



The major miners are advancing despite a 2 percent fall in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is adding 0.4 percent, Rio Tinto is up more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



BHP Billiton said it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower despite crude oil prices edging higher overnight. Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Santos is lower by 0.3 percent, while Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are also weak after gold futures slipped overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.5 percent.



Downer EDI has again extended its offer for takeover target Spotless Group to June 29. Shares of Downer EDI are rising almost 1 percent, while Spotless' shares are gaining almost 2 percent.



Logistics giant Qube Holdings' shares are down almost 1 percent after coming out of a two-day trading halt for a A$350 million capital raising.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Chinese and local economic data disappointed. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7376, down from US$0.7407 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index breached the 20,000 level for the first time since December 2015.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 is rising 228.84 points or 1.15 percent to 20,088.87, off a high of 20,096.51 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining almost 3 percent, Sony is up 1 percent, Canon is rising almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is rising almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is gaining more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising more than 5 percent, JFE Holdings is advancing almost 5 percent and Mitubishi Electric is higher by more than 4 percent. On the flip side, Nichirei Corp. is down more than 2 percent and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan climbed 19.4 percent on year in May, standing at 455.995 trillion yen. That follows the 19.8 percent jump in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are all in positive territory. Bucking the trend, Shanghai is modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following the release of some upbeat economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing a jump in private sector employment in the month of May.



Late in the session, President Donald Trump announced his widely anticipated decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



The Dow rose 135.53 points or 0.7 percent to 21,144.18, the Nasdaq advanced 48.31 points or 0.8 percent to 6,246.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.26 points or 0.8 percent to 2,430.06.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



An early rally in crude oil prices fizzed Thursday, despite government data showing U.S. oil inventories plunged last week. July WTI oil settled at $48.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.04 or less than 0.1 percent.



