

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - global investment firm KKR announced the final closing of KKR Asian Fund III , a US$9.3 billion fund focused on investments in private equity transactions across the Asia Pacific region.



The Fund surpasses KKR's US$6 billion Asian Fund II to become the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the region, according to Preqin. It received strong backing from a diverse group of new and existing global investors, including public and corporate pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, family offices and high net worth individual investors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX