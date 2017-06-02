

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said, in a letter to employees, that he was disappointed U.S. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement even as he tried to persuade the president to remain in the agreement.



'I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S. in the agreement. But it wasn't enough,'said Tim Cook.



Tim Cook said,'Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment.'



Earlier today, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



In a statement from the White House, Trump said the move was made in order to fulfill his solemn duty to protect the U.S. and its citizens.



Trump indicated he would begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the U.S., its businesses, its people and its taxpayers.



