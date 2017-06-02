Image of Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre



TOKYO, June 2, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced that its ultra-high-speed elevator reached a speed of 1,260 m/min. The speed was recorded during a test of the elevator under installation in Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, a skyscraper complex building in China. The speed of 1,260 m/min corresponds to the world's fastest among all elevators operating today.In May 2016, the ultra-high-speed elevator reached 1,200 m/min as its rated speed. The elevator that marked the world's fastest speed at that time is now in the final adjustment phase. Hitachi has been pursuing even higher speed, modified control units and safety devices of the elevator, and achieved its running speed of 1,260 m/min during an on-site test. Now the achievement is recorded by National Elevator Quality Supervision and Inspection Center (Guang Dong), a public accreditation body of elevators. Since the test was conducted for the purpose of technology development of Hitachi elevators, the elevator in Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre will run at its rated speed, 1,200 m/min, when it's in service.Hitachi will utilize this achievement for future product development, and strive to offer elevators with higher running quality as well as safety and comfort.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiElevator72.JPGImage of Guangzhou CTF Finance CentreFeatures of Elevator with Speed of 1,260 m/min1. Drive and control technologies to attain the speed of 1,260 m/min- Permanent magnet synchronous motor to achieve both its thinner profile and higher output power- Compact traction machine realized by adopting main ropes with higher strength and lighter weight- Space-saving control unit with inverters that possesses one of the world's highest capacities(2) for elevators2. Safety features supporting ultra-high-speed elevator operation- Brake equipment using materials with outstanding heat resistance- Both safety and space-saving achieved by a single governor that can correspond to different rated speeds for ascending and descending(3)3.Comfort and safety for even longer travel height- Active guide rollers installed in the four corners (top and bottom, left and right) of elevator car to absorb vibration during high speed operation- Hitachi's original air pressure adjustment technology to ease ear blockage by reducing the changes in air pressure inside elevator car(1) By Hitachi research as of June, 2017(2) 2,200kVA.(3) The rated speed during descending is 600 m/min.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.