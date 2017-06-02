

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 1-week lows of 125.27 against the euro, 143.95 against the pound and 111.68 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.85, 143.42 and 111.36, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to an 8-day low of 114.98 from yesterday's closing value of 114.59.



The yen edged down to 82.48 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 82.13.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 2-day low of 78.94 and a 3-day low of 82.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 78.63 and 82.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, 113.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the aussie, 79.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX