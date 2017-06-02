

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company STMicroelectronics (STM) Friday announced that the company and ZTE Corp., a telecommunications and information technology company, is working with China LoRa Application Alliance or CLAA to promote the LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network) industry and applications in China. This would enable the CLAA compatibility on STM32 microcontrollers.



The company noted that the cooperative efforts use ZTE expertise and relationships to contribute CLAA technical specifications, testing certification tools, and the development and market of CLAA gateway International Working Group or IWG and CLAA network server Mobility Server Platform or MSP.



At the same time, ST is working to enable compatibility of its STM32 microcontrollers with the CLAA technical specification and to develop MCU products with the CLAA protocol stack.



ST's efforts encompass an analysis of the combination of the STM32 CLAA library and current ST-certified LoRaWAN 1.0.2 stack into the Proprietary CLAA security protocol. The two parties aim to build a sharable carrier-level LPWAN Internet of Things for China.



Liu Jianye, ZTE Vice President, said, 'A close cooperation between ZTE and ST can provide CLAA members with better and faster LoRa IoT research and development support, which will contribute to the rapid adoption of low-cost, low-power IoT and accelerate the arrival of digital economy and intelligent society.'



