Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea names new member of its Extended Management Committee

Basel, Switzerland, June 2, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced that, as of August 1, 2017, Damian Heller will assume the role of General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and join the Extended Management Committee which reports to the CEO. Mr. Heller succeeds Elizabeth Rozek who will be leaving Basilea to relocate to the United States.

Mr. Heller joined Basilea in 2015 as Deputy General Counsel and Global Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Basilea, he served as Global Compliance Officer at Novartis Pharma AG, Corporate Secretary of Syngenta AG and Director of the Basel Institute on Governance.

Mr. Heller holds a master's degree in Law from the University of Basel and a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Rochester, New York, USA.

Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased that Mr. Heller will assume the role of General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Damian's knowledge and broad experience in all aspects of pharmaceutical industry law and compliance will be an asset to Basilea. Ms. Rozek joined Basilea as counsel in 2010 and has served as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary since 2011. We wish to sincerely thank Elizabeth for her commitment and valuable contributions to Basilea's success during these years."

