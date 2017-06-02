Tecan Group AG: Tecan appoints Erik Norström Head of Corporate Development

Männedorf, Switzerland, June 2, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Erik Norström has been appointed Head of Corporate Development and a member of the Management Board. He will assume his new position at Tecan no later than December 1, 2017.



Erik Norström held a number of Corporate Development and M&A positions with increasing management responsibility in the broader healthcare and medical technology industries. Since August 2015, he serves as Corporate Vice President, Business Development at Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Denmark (NASDAQ Copenhagen: CHR), a global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. From 2012 to 2015, Erik Norström was Head of Business Development and M&A at Nobel Biocare AG, Zürich, where he was responsible for the full range of business development and M&A activities, including corporate strategy. Prior to this, he was Head of M&A and Alliances at Nobel Biocare AG, Zürich (2008-2012), and before that he served as Corporate Development Director at F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Basel (2001-2008).



Erik Norström holds a Master degree in Chemical Engineering (Chalmers University of Technology, Göteborg, Sweden) and a Bachelor degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Financial Management (Göteborg University of Economics, Sweden). Erik Norström is 43 years old and a Swedish and Swiss citizen.



About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com (http://www.tecan.com)) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

