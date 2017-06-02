With this latest contract, Arianespace now has three further satellites to launch for Eutelsat

Regulatory News:

Following the launch earlier today of the EUTELSAT 172B satellite, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) announces a new launch services contract with Arianespace.

The Arianespace order book now includes three future launches for Eutelsat in addition to the 32 Eutelsat satellites already launched by the European launch services provider over more than 30 years for one of the world's leading satellite operators.

Of the three satellites to be launched, EUTELSAT 7C (built by SSL) will be orbited in 2018, followed in 2019 by Eutelsat Quantum built by Airbus and the high throughput satellite built by Thales.

Commenting on this latest contract, Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: "Following today's historic Ariane launch of Europe's first high-power all-electric satellite, we are proud to once again team up with Arianespace, a long-standing partner and a leader in Europe's vibrant space industry. The technological diversity of the three new satellites entrusted to Arianespace is a compelling reflection of our commitment to innovation for the greater benefit of our customers, and to maintaining our competitiveness."

Stéphane Israël, Chief Executive Officer of Arianespace, added: "This latest contract bolsters Eutelsat's position as a benchmark customer of Europe's heavy launcher, since Ariane 5 will launch three satellites for the European operator in 2018 and 2019. Our hope is that Ariane 6 will subsequently take over so that we can help Eutelsat meet its objectives even more efficiently."

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

About Arianespace

To use space for a better life on earth, Arianespace guarantees access to space transportation services and solutions for any type of satellite, commercial as well as institutional, into any orbit.

Since 1980, Arianespace has performed missions placing more than 550 satellites into orbit with its three launchers: Ariane, Soyuz and Vega.

Arianespace is headquartered in Evry, France near Paris, and has a facility at the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana, plus local offices in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore.

Arianespace is a subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers, which holds 74% of its share capital; the balance is held by 17 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.

