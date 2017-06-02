42Gears Wins India Emerging Twenty (IE20) 2017

BANGALORE, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) player has won the India Emerging Twenty IE20 2017. The award was conferred to 42Gears on 25th of May 2017 by Shalini Khemka - Founder of E2Exchange.

India Emerging Twenty (IE20) platform was created by London & Partners and inaugurated by the Mayor of London, with a vision to identify and commemorate the top 20 innovative and growing companies in India striving to expand globally.

Thebenchmark for inclusion in the nomination list was - to be a company registered in India or registered internationally after 2000, with primary business management done from India. The applications were invited from different sectors such as technology, creative, media, financial services, life sciences, business services and e-commerce. Through this initiative, London & Partners hopes to strengthen London's trade ties with Indian businesses.

The yearly event was judged by business leaders, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, using a competitive rating model. 42Gears has also been invited as an IE20 winner to visit London during London Tech Week to help expand its business in world markets using the vibrant city as a base. This business programme will include networking and discussions on problem-solving with international peers.

IE20 was conducted with support from BDO, Business is GREAT, The Lalit, Newland Chase, Santander and in partnership with Air India, Usha Martin Technologies and Your Story.

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 6,100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and Company-owned device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail.

