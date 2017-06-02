

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in May after declining for the first time in five months in April, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 43.6 in May from 43.2 in April. The reading was slightly above the expected level of 43.5.



The survey showed that the overall livelihood indicator gained 0.7 points to 42.2 in May. Likewise, the income growth index climbed to 42.0 from 41.4 in the previous month.



The index for employment edged up 0.1 point to 47.8. At the same time, the willingness to buy durable goods indicator held steady at 42.2 in May.



The survey was conducted, among 8,400 households, on May 15.



