sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

484,65 Euro		+6,473
+1,35 %
WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
475,00
495,00
09:09
489,40
491,30
09:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC484,65+1,35 %