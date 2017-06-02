The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) have been granted accreditation for the Fellowship in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine by the Royal College of General Practitioners

BOCA RATON, Florida, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the examining body that sets out the educational standards of all primary healthcare practitioners in the United Kingdom, The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) serves a base of 52,000 members, with globally respected medical education. Educational Accreditation by the RCGP is considered a significant badge of distinction, as it guarantees quality: only educational services that meet RCGP's rigorously outlined standards are entitled to display the organization's mark of accreditation.

As of May 30, 2017, The Fellowship in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine has officially been granted accreditation by the RCGP. As providers of an accredited activity, A4M and MMI will assist the RCGP achieve its goals in demonstrating the critical importance of safe patient care through educational courses and offerings.

The Fellowship in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine is an interactive educational experience that combines modular training with hands-on clinical practice and web broadcasts, while instilling practitioners with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively practice regenerative and functional medicine. The Fellowship is comprised of the latest findings and research in the areas of endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, nutrition, and a variety of other health fields, and is available to all physicians and healthcare practitioners with active medical licenses.

As the world's largest non-profit society of physicians and scientists committed to research that helps optimize the human aging process, along with the advancement of techniques and technologies that detect, prevent, and treat aging-related diseases, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine has collaborated with MMI to provide the RCGP with high quality information and guidance. The A4M is dedicated to the education of all healthcare professionals, and is proud to be in its 25th year of providing first-class continuing education conferences on anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine.

A4M & MMI work collectively to ensure that general practitioners are fully equipped with the knowledge and clinical skills in order to provide the best standards of care for patients.

Tolearn more,registerfor events,enrollin training programs, orexhibitat an A4M Conference, please contact the office of The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine at:

Toll-Free - US Only:(888) 997-0112

International:(561) 997-0112

Email: internationalevents@a4m.com