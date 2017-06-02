Meikles Ld - Further Cautionary Announcement

MEIKLES LIMITED

FURTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement released by Meikles Limited ("Meikles") on 8 March 2017, 7 April 2017 and 5 May 2017, in which the Directors of Meikles advised shareholders that discussions relating to a possible offer to shareholders of Meikles by Albwardy Investment remain ongoing.

The Company will provide updates to shareholders as and when further developments occur and more information is available.

Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

Thabani Mpofu

Company Secretary

2 June 2017