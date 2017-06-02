Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

RIGHTS ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Appointment of a new Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Andrew Hosty as a non-executive director of the Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 July 2017.

Dr Hosty has been a Director of the following publicly quoted companies in the past five years:

Consort Medical Plc Medical device maker joined 14.07.2014

Morgan Advanced Materials plc 28 July 2010 to 08 Jan 2016

Fiberweb PLc maker of non-woven polymer fabrics 10 Sept 2010 to 18 Nov 2013

There are no additional disclosures to be made pursuant to the paragraphs 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules. A biography for Dr Hosty is provided below.

Biography

Dr Hosty is the Chief Executive of the Sir Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials. He also serves at the board of Consort Medical plc as non-executive director and mOm Incubators ltd as Non-Executive Chairman.. Previously, Dr Hosty was Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Advanced Materials plc, an appointment he held from February 2013 until January 2016. Before this, he held a number of senior positions within Morgan Advanced Materials plc, including as Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Ceramics and served on the Morgan Advanced Materials plc board in from July 2010 to January 2016. Previously, Dr Hosty was a non-executive director of Fiberweb plc from 2012 to 2013. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

2 June 2017