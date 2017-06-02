Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-02 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



June 2, 2017



DOVRE GROUP SIGNS FRAME AGREEMENT WITH BANE NOR IN NORWAY



Dovre Group has secured a new frame agreement with Bane NOR SF in Norway. The scope of the agreement is to deliver consultants within project management, engineering management and construction management. Dovre Group will use Structor AS, a Norwegian multi-disciplinary civil engineering company, as a subcontractor for part of the scope. The frame agreement is valid for 2 years with an option for two one-year extensions.



Bane NOR is a Norwegian state-owned company responsible for the national railway infrastructure in Norway. The company is responsible for the planning, development, administration, operation and maintenance of the national railway network, traffic management and administration and development of railway property. With its headquarters based in Oslo, Norway, Bane NOR employs approximately 4,500 people.



"We are very pleased to have been awarded the frame agreement with Bane NOR. Bane NOR has currently a strong portfolio of projects in Norway. We look forward to developing our partnership," says Arve Jensen, President of Dovre Group's Project Personnel business area in Norway.



Dovre Group Plc Arve Jensen, President, Project Personnel Norway tel. +47-90-60 78 11 arve.jensen@dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



