Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-02 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ramirent Plc Stock exchange release June 2, 2017 at EET 9:00 am



All times are indicated in Finnish time (EET).



Financial statements bulletin 2017 8 February 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Annual General Meeting 15 March 2018 Interim report January-March 9 May 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Half Year Financial Report 2018 8 August 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Interim report January-September 7 November 2018 at 9:00 a.m.



Quarterly Results Webcast and briefing for Financial Analysts and Press



A result briefing for financial analysts and media will be held on the day of the result publication at 10.30 a.m. EET. The briefing can be followed at www.ramirent.com.



Silent period



Ramirent observes a silent period 30 days prior to the publication of its statements and interim reviews.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications, IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859



Ramirent is a leading equipment rental group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. Ramirent has operations in the Nordic countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,741 employees in 292 customer centers in 10 countries. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.



DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Main news media www.ramirent.com