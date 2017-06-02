HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2017 at 9:00 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE: NOTICE PURSUANT TO THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5



Honkarakenne Oyj has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: Saarelainen Oy's direct holding in Honkarakenne shares has fallen below 10 percent of all shares and direct holding of the voting rights has fallen below 25 percent of the total voting rights. 1. Identity of the issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Saarelainen Oy City and country of residence: Tuusula, Finland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1 June 2017 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - % of % of Total Total number of shares shares of both shares and voting and and in % rights of issuer voting voting (7.A + rights rights 7.B) (total through of 7.A) financial instrumen ts (total of 7.B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the Direct: Direct: 6211419 shares and date on which threshold was 11913243 votes crossed or reached Shares 9,86 % Shares 9,86 % votes 22,57 % votes 22,57 % Total: Total: Shares 16,65 % Shares 16,65 % votes 41,16 % votes 41,16 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous Direct: Direct: notification (if applicable) Shares 10,34 % Shares 10,34 % votes 27,58 % votes 27,58 % Total: Total: Shares 17,22 % Shares 17,22 % votes 46,66 % votes 46,66 % -----------------------------------------------------------



7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - A: Shares and voting Number of shares and voting % of shares and rights rights voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares ISIN Direct Indirect Direct Indirect code (if possible) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and (SMA (SMA 9:6 9:7) 9:5) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HONBS Shares 503107 Shares 327372 8,51 % 5,54 % Votes 503107 Votes 327372 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HONAS Shares 109100 Shares 94547 36,36 31,51 % % Votes 2182000 Votes 1890940 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL Shares Shares : : direct 612207 direct 9,86 % total 1034126 total 16,65 % Votes: Votes: direct 2685107 direct 22,57 % total 4903419 total 41,16 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- Name: % of shares and % of Total of both voting rights shares and voting rights through financial instrument s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --- Saarelainen Oy 9,86 % of 9,86 % of share share s s 22,57 % of 22,57 % of votes votes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --- Saarelainen family members included 6,79 % of 6,79 % of iin Saarelainen shareholder agreement share share s s -------------------------------------- 18,62 % of 18,62 % of votes votes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



10. Additional information: Saarelainen Oy's direct holding in Honkarakenne shares has fallen below 10 percent of all shares and direct holding of the voting rights has fallen below 25 percent of the total voting rights. Saarelainen Oy and certain shareholders representing the Saarelainen family signed an amended shareholder agreement on 17 February 2009. The previous shareholder agreement was signed on 21 April 1990. The parties to the agreement agreed that the shareholders will strive to exercise their voting rights unanimously at company meetings. If they are unable to reach consensus, the shareholders will vote in favour of Saarelainen Oy's position. HONKARAKENNE OYJ Marko Saarelainen President and CEO FURTHER INFORMATION: Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com



