TECHNOPOLIS PLC INVESTOR NEWS June 2, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.



Webcast of the Technopolis Revised 2017-2020 Strategy



The Technopolis Plc revised strategy was published today on June 1, 2017. There will be a webcast briefing in English for investors, analysts and media on June 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The link to the webcast is www.technopolis.fi/webcast.



Questions can be asked via Twitter or by joining a telephone conference arranged in conjunction with the webcast.



On Twitter, please address your questions to @KeithSilverang with hashtag TPstrategy. If you wish to participate in the telephone conference with a question, please call one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes before the start of the webcast:



Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 The Netherlands +31 (0) 20 721 9251 The UK +44 (0)330 336 9105 Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574 The US +1 323-794-2093



If your local number is not available, please call any of the numbers listed above.



The participant code is "Technopolis" and confirmation code is "9113530".



The webcast will be recorded and later available for viewing on the Technopolis website at www.technopolis.fi/en/presentations.



Technopolis Plc Minna Karttunen Head of IR Tel. +358 40 513 3225 minna.karttunen@technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.