

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday after upbeat readings on U.S. private-sector employment and European factory activity stoked optimism about global growth.



The dollar recovered against all major currencies as comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and the May private-sector job creation figures boosted expectations for a U.S. interest-rate hike later this month.



The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus today as it could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates. U.S. employment is expected to increase by 185,000 jobs in May after an increase of 211,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.



Besides the jobs report, U.K. construction PMI figures and producer price data from the euro area are slated for release later in the session.



Asian stocks are broadly higher this morning, although Chinese stocks retreated slightly on concerns regarding tighter liquidity and slowing economic growth. Japan's Nikkei index topped 20,000 for the first time since 2015 as the dollar hit a one-week high against the yen.



Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent in Asian deals on renewed concerns over a global glut in supply.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages rose between 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent to reach fresh record highs as strong private hiring data bolstered confidence in the world's largest economy and investors shrugged off President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.



Initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week, construction spending unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in April and auto sales fell for the fifth straight month in May while a gauge of manufacturing held steady in May, separate reports showed.



European stocks also rose on Thursday to snap a five-day losing streak as oil prices rebounded, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI indicated expansion and a new poll showed that Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 0.4 percent higher after hitting its lowest level in almost two weeks the previous day.



The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



