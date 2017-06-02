

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced Friday that the pivotal phase 3 part of the B-MIND clinical study of MOR208 plus Bendamustine in patients with Relapsed or Refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma or DLBCL has been opened for enrollment.



The randomized, multicenter phase 2/3 study is designed to investigate the efficacy of MOR208 plus bendamustine versus rituximab plus bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy or HDC and autologous stem cell transplantation. DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



MOR208 is an investigational, Fc-enhanced monoclonal antibody directed against CD19 and is being developed for the treatment of patients with B cell malignancies.



Based on the available data from the phase 2 safety evaluation part of the B-MIND trial, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee supported the continuation of the trial as per protocol and the transition of the study into its pivotal phase 3 part.



The company noted that patients must have been treated previously with at least one but not more than three prior lines of therapy, including one anti-CD20 targeted therapy. The study is expected to enroll a total of approximately 330 patients in about 180 centers in Europe, Asia Pacific and the USA.



The dosing of the first patient in the phase 3 part will trigger an undisclosed milestone payment to Xencor, Inc., from whom MOR208 was in-licensed in 2010. MorphoSys has worldwide rights to MOR208.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX