Take A Break Travel: Take a Break Travel Announce Las Vegas Trips

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Take a Break Travel has announced they will begin offering clients package deals to Las Vegas, Nevada. The travel company, based in Florida, has been ramping up their holiday offerings with a range of new packaged destinations. They're hoping the announcement will come in time for potential clients to snap up cheap deals for the upcoming summer holidays.

"Las Vegas is just as popular as ever with travelers," says a company spokesperson, "We're hoping that our cheap deals will be able to provide customers with real value as summer approaches. Las Vegas has been investing heavily in their entertainment lineup in order to become an attractive destination for tourists of all ages this summer break."

Las Vegas has traditionally been one of the United States' most popular tourist destinations. Although in the past they have been known primarily for their magic shows, comedians, classical singers, and gambling, they've recently begun to attract younger crowds with a wide array of resident DJs and performers. Worldwide superstars Alesso and Calvin Harris are just two of the various artists that have become residents at clubs in the city.

"We're able to purchase flights and hotels at much lower prices than average consumers," said the company spokesperson, "By bulk buying our package deals we can pass considerable savings onto consumers. Purchasing hotel and flight deals independently is a costly mistake that many modern tourists are still making."

Take a Break Travel has been offering packaged travel deals for a number of years. They are beginning to expand their current offerings to include trips to Europe and other major American cities. Packages include flights and hotels, as well as airport transfers. Some more expensive deals also include all-inclusive meal and drink plans. They've become a top choice amongst the growing number of tourists choosing to book their entire holidays through a single source.

Take a Break Travel is Also Expanding Their Reach to Europe

Take a Break Travel has also recently announced they will begin offering their clients the ability to book a range of packaged deals to various European destinations. The travel agency, based in Florida, has previously catered largely to destinations in the United States and Mexico. They're hoping the announcement will increase the number of travelers the company currently services.

"Traditionally, we have operated using destinations in the United States as well as Mexico and Central America," a company spokesperson said, "But we've decided to start offering our packaged deals to customers seeking to go overseas to various European countries. We've been carefully putting together a list of different flights and hotels to offer our customers."

Recent reductions in worldwide fuel prices have made Europe an affordable destination for many Americans. Budget airlines have been increasing efforts to reduce the cost of flights as much as possible. Many on the Eastern seaboard are able to access countries in Europe for the same price as many American cities.

Take a Break Travel has been able to team up with a range of different airlines and hotel providers to offer package deals. Like many travel agents, Take a Break Travel has been able to offer cheaper deals through bulk purchasing rooms and travel. They can then pass on considerable savings to their client base.

"We find it amazing that many modern-day travelers don't consider packaged deals prior to planning a holiday," said the company spokesperson, "Modern technology makes people feel as though they can find the most competitive rates on the market themselves. While this is sometimes true, travel agents can purchase tickets and rooms at discount bulk rates. This allows us to undercut the traditional price of a holiday."

Summer is approaching quickly and Take a Break Travel is hoping that their customer base will snatch up these deals quickly. If all goes to plan, the agency is planning on expanding their destinations again in 2018.

SOURCE: Take a Break Travel