Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue





Odfjell SE has successfully completed a new unsecured bond issue of NOK 500 million with maturity date in June 2022. The bond issue was substantially oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for part refinancing of existing bonds and general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Boers.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance

Tel. +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

