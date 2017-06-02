sprite-preloader
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 
Aktie:
02.06.2017 | 08:28
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue


Odfjell SE has successfully completed a new unsecured bond issue of NOK 500 million with maturity date in June 2022. The bond issue was substantially oversubscribed.
 
The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for part refinancing of existing bonds and general corporate purposes.
 
DNB Markets and Nordea acted as joint lead managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue.
 
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Boers.
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE 
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)
 
Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance
Tel. +47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)
 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)