

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK and ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, announced regulatory submissions to the European Medicines Agency and US FDA for a single-tablet, two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (Tivicay, ViiV Healthcare) and rilpivirine (Edurant, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC) for the maintenance treatment of HIV-1 infection.



A recently acquired priority review voucher was submitted to the FDA along with the dolutegravir and rilpivirine 2-drug regimen New Drug Application. The anticipated target action date is six months after receipt of the application by the FDA.



The submissions are based on the SWORD studies that included more than one thousand patients who previously achieved viral suppression on a three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen.



