

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat (ISAT.L) said that it has awarded the contract for the construction of an additional Inmarsat Global Xpress or GX broadband network communications satellite to Thales Alenia Space. This award reflects Inmarsat's strategy of adding capacity to its already established, unique, high-speed global broadband network in areas of high customer demand and against new customer commitments.



The satellite, which is targeted for launch in 2019, will be a Very High Throughput Satellite (V-HTS), providing capacity across the Middle East, Europe and the Indian subcontinent. The payload will seamlessly become part of Inmarsat's existing GX high-speed global broadband network.



The combination of latest satellite technology and a focus on areas of high demand, which will drive high capacity utilisation, will together result in a very low cost per bit delivered.



The value of the contract to construct the satellite will be approximately $130 million over the three years 2017 to 2019. This contract award will operate within the company's existing capital expenditure guidance for 2017 and 2018. The launch provider will be announced in due course.



In a separate press release, Inmarsat said that Qatar Airways has become the first Middle East megacarrier to select its advanced new GX Aviation in-flight broadband solution.



In a agreement, the next-generation service will initially be available to Qatar Airways passengers on board more than 130 aircraft, consisting of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777s.



GX Aviation technology has already been equipped on Qatar Airways' latest Airbus A350s; installations on the airline's remaining Airbus A350s, together with the Boeing 777s, will commence on a retrofit basis from this summer.



