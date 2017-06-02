

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer sentiment declined in May amid concerns about economic outlook, the latest survey report from KBC Bank and the Economic and Social Research Institute, or ESRI showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index, which measures consumer opinion about personal and overall economic health, fell to a 5-month low of 100.5 in May from 102.0 in April.



In May, consumers were moderately optimistic about the economic outlook. Data also revealed that their ongoing concerns about personal finances worsened.



KBC's chief economist Austin Hughes noted that it may seem strange that Irish consumers are more sensitive to the risk of an economic setback than to the reality of relatively robust growth at present.



