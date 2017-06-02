Stockholm, June 2, 2017



INVISIO (IVSO) has received an order from partner MCL to provide hearing protection and communication systems for the British Tactical Hearing Protection System program (THPS). The order value amounts to approximately SEK 30 million and deliveries are planned for the second half of 2017.



The order for the INVISIO system is part of a contract awarded to Marlborough Communications Ltd (MCL) by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2015 covering the delivery of systems to the British Army, the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force and the Army Reserve. THPS, Tactical Hearing Protection Systems, is the modernization program for hearing protection and communications systems of the UK Ministry of Defence.



The 2015 contract is for four years with options for a further three years and comprises INVISIO'S hearing protection and communications system INVISIO S10. The solution provides the user with the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively in noisy environments, providing first rate hearing protection and situational awareness to personnel on operations, whilst offering more comfort.



INVISIO has previously supplied the THPS program with equipment corresponding to sales of approximately SEK 150 million.



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 8.30 CET on June 2, 2017.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



