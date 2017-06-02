Stockholm, June 2, 2017



PRESS RELEASE



On June 1, 2017, the annual general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following



Adoption of the annual accounts etc.



-- The annual general meeting adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the parent company and the group for the year 2016, and resolved that all of the total SEK 842,621,685 at the annual general meeting's disposal shall be carried forward.



-- The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the managing director from liability.



Board of directors and auditors etc.



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be four (4) with no deputy board members and that the board shall be composed as follows: Tony Gardner-Hillman (re-election), Andrew Wignall (re-election), John Chapman (re-election) and Damhnait Ni Chinneide (election). John Chapman was re-elected as chairman of the board.



-- It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the compensation to the chairman of the board of directors shall amount to SEK 258,750. The compensation to each other board member who does not draw any salary from the company shall amount to SEK 165,000. The auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with an approved invoice.



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Ernst & Young AB as auditor, with Jesper Nilsson as auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.



Principles for appointment of the nomination committee for the 2018 annual general meeting



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt principles for the appointment of the nomination committee for the 2018 annual general meeting. The complete principles are available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.



Guidelines for remuneration to senior managers



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt remuneration guidelines for the senior management. The complete guidelines are available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.



Authorisation to acquire the company's own shares



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to acquire the company's own shares. The complete proposal is available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.



Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of own shares and bonus issue



-- The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital with SEK 46,673.45 by cancellation of acquired own shares that the company held on the day of the notice to the annual general meeting and resolved on a bonus issue of SEK 46,673.45 without the issuance of new shares. The complete proposal is available at the company's webpage www.naxs.se.



Contact information: Lennart Svantesson, CEO Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on June 2, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972 Grev Turegatan 10 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments



Attachment:

