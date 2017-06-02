Stockholm, 2 June 2017



PRESS RELEASE



NAXS AB (publ) has resolved to repurchase own shares



The board of NAXS AB (publ) has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 1 June 2017, to repurchase own shares. Acquisition of shares may only take place at a price within the price interval, on any occasion, recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.



As of the date of this press release, the company holds 934 815 own shares and the total number of shares in the company is 15,000,000. In the event of a fully executed share repurchase program, the company will own shares representing no more than ten (10) per cent of the issued shares in the company.



Share repurchases shall be executed in intervals until the next Annual General Meeting, and are subject to market conditions and regulations at any given time.



The purpose of the share repurchase is to provide flexibility in relation to the company's possibilities to return capital to its shareholders, to improve the capital efficiency in the company, and to prevent an excessively wide NAV/share price discount in relation to the company's shares, which altogether is deemed to be susceptible to have a positive impact on the company's share price and thereby contribute to an increased shareholder value.



Contact information: Lennart Svantesson, CEO Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on June 2, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972 Grev Turegatan 10 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634040