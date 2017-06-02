Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-02 08:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2017 at 9:35 am (EEST)



The portion of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation which shall be paid in shares - transfer of own shares held by the company



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation held on 15 March 2017 resolved on the following annual remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2017: Chair EUR 60,000, Deputy Chair EUR 37,500 and other members EUR 28,000. Further, it was decided that 40% of the annual remuneration shall be paid in shares of Suominen Corporation.



In accordance with the resolution by the AGM, the number of shares forming the above-mentioned remuneration portion payable in shares will be determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the interim report of January-March 2017 of the company is published. The shares will be given out of the treasury shares held by the company through the decision of the Board of Directors by 2 June 2017 at the latest.



Based on the above, the aggregate number of shares to be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares is 16,807 shares. The value of the transferred shares totals EUR 83,795 or approximately EUR 4.98574 per share. These shares have been granted out of the Company's treasury shares today, 2 June 2017, based on the decision taken by the Board of Directors. The resolution was based on the AGM's authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue. Since the decision taken by the Board of Directors was essentially an execution of a detailed resolution taken by the AGM, the Board did not exercise independent discretion when it decided on the transfer of the shares. The transferred shares are of the same class as the company's other shares.



The company held 893,087 treasury shares before the above-mentioned transfer of shares. The aggregate number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors today was 16,807. After the share transfer, Suominen Corporation holds 876,280 treasury shares.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION Board of Directors



For further information, please contact: Tapio Engström, Senior Vice President, CFO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 300



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Key media www.suominen.fi



