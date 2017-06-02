

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid Plc (NG.L, NGG) said that it will commence its 835 million pounds share buy-back programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, expected to be carried out in not less than two tranches.



The Company announces that it has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with Barclays Capital Securities Limited, an independent third party, in relation to the first tranche of the Programme which will commence on 2 June 2017 and will end no later than 27 December 2017. Barclays will act as principal during the First Tranche and will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the Company's ordinary shares independently of the Company.



The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the First Tranche of the Programme is 425 million pounds. The number of ordinary shares to be purchased under the First Tranche will not exceed the maximum number of ordinary shares permitted to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company on 19 May 2017, which is 343.91 million ordinary shares of 12204/473p each. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares.



