Fusionex Launches Enhanced Simplified GIANT 2017

New capabilities allows users of any skill level to unearth insights in their data, faster and easier

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June2,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusionex, a multi-award-winning, leading software solutions provider specializing in Big Data Analytics (BDA) and Internet of Things (IoT); today announced the launch of Fusionex GIANT 2017 at the press conference at their headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

The enhanced BDA platform is the latest addition to Fusionex GIANT and boasts all-new search-driven analytics capabilities that allow users of any skill level to unearth insights in their data. Using an intuitive and easy-to-use search function, users can simply key in requests and GIANT will deliver the analysed results.

IDC recently shared that close to 50% of Malaysian respondents from their 2016 Asia/Pacific's Software Study said they were looking to deploy cloud-based analytics software in the next couple of years.

Ivan Teh, Fusionex Chief Executive Officer said, "Today's announcement marks a milestone for Fusionex as we push the boundaries of how data can be analysed and extracted by anyone. This will revolutionize the way businesses use data in the futureas with a simple request; they will be able to discover complex insights into their data."

Faster, smarter, easier insights

The platform is able to understand user queries and immediately churn data insights using the Natural Language Processing (NLP). NLP capability is an Artificial Intelligent (AI) component that businesses will now be able to leverage on to gain leverage over their competitors.

"With AI capabilities, enterprises will be able to reach out to their customers with more comprehensive insights that were easily retrieved in a short period of time. Time is of essence in a data driven consumer world, where trends and customer needs change rapidly. Businesses need their data analysed faster and easier and Fusionex will now be able to provide these capabilities," shared Teh.

"Where self-service analytics capabilities and data integration is concerned, availability of skilled resources is a common roadblock to BDA initiatives among APEJ organizations. This is where Fusionex GIANT's offerings stand to add tangible value," said Chwee Chua, AVP, Analytics, Big Data and Cognitive Systems research in IDC Asia/Pacific.

Chwee continued, "The barriers of artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning are rapidly dropping. As such, cognitive systems, the likes of Fusionex GIANT's natural language processing capabilities, will soon be powering data-driven applications across a wide spectrum of solutions. This new generation of tools and capabilities is capable of offering intelligent assistance, advice, and recommendations to end users; thus enhancing their competitive edge or supplementing information for better decision making. More than sixty-five percent (65%) of organizations in the region remain at the first two stages and take an ad hoc or opportunistic approach. This majority has just started their BDA journey, learning and experimenting BDA technologies to address business challenges. Fusionex GIANT would therefore be in a position to help these organizations do so."

Analytics backed decisions

Fusionex GIANT 2017 will give non-technical users the ability to crunch petabytes of corporate data without the need for lengthy technical trainings. The powerful analytics capabilities of GIANT will enable users to forecast future trends and confidently make data-backed decisions and enjoy an increased rate of accuracy in inventory management, personnel deployment, energy consumption, route planning, and much more.

With deeper and more meaningful insights, users will now be able to compare, contrast, and seek out minute correlations which might have escaped the naked eye. These insights are then translated to data-driven decisions, aimed at increasing operational efficiency and organizational revenue, as well as achieving a greater understanding of market movements and customer behaviour.

With a much richer visualization palette; charts graphs, dials, heat maps and more are automatically selected by the system to best present data concerning making comparisons, drilling down from worldwide to regional, country, and city data, and chronological displays. Richer visuals allow customers from any background, position, or industry to further analyse and discover real-time insights within their data.

Successful soft launch

Following a soft launch, late last year, 10 companies were invited to take part in the pilot run of Fusionex GIANT 2017, and 8 out of 10 have already signed up for GIANT 2017. The Company expects the rest to sign up imminently.

Existing users of Fusionex GIANT will be given the option to migrate to GIANT 2017.

"Our vision has always been to create innovative technology that meets the business needs of today's market. Innovation drives growth and we strongly believe Fusionex GIANT 2017 is the answer to an IoT driven world that is in constant need of better, faster, cost optimised and commercially-feasible technology. Analytics can help bridge the gap between business and customer needs, and we are ever ready to assist our customers to stand above their competition," concluded Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning international provider of software solutions, specializing in Business Intelligence, Analytics and Big Data. Its offerings are focused on helping clients manage, understand and derive value and insights from data.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.